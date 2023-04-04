Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.1 million for a quadruplex

A 3,156-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2557 Kenton Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 15, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $349 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a carport, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 10,608-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.