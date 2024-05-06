Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.1 million for a single-family home

9244 Oak Trail Circle (Google Street View)

A 2,165-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 9244 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,572 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Ferroggiaro Way in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,973-square-foot home was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,093-square-foot home on Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,633-square-foot home at 9128 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.