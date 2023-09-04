Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.1 million for a single-family home

A 1,725-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands.

The property located at 4801 Westminster Place in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $1,095,000, or $635 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Morris East Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,060-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,990-square-foot home at 4916 Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,804-square-foot home on Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.