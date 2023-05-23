Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.1 million for a single-family residence

A 2,134-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5416 Hazelwood Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023, for $1,077,000, or $505 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,240-square-foot home on Melita Road in Santa Rosa sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $548.

A 1,541-square-foot home at 5671 Raters Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487.

On El Encanto Circle in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,394-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $343.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.