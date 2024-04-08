Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a 3-bedroom home

6388 Pine Valley Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,478-square-foot house built in 2014 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 6388 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2024, for $1,188,000, or $479 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,820 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,759-square-foot home at 6512 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 1,845-square-foot home was sold for $762,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 1,269-square-foot home on Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $624,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

