4-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 5832 La Cuesta Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 8, 2023 for $1,218,000, or $336 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 3,627 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In December 2022, a 3,136-square-foot home on Casita Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $303.

A 2,876-square-foot home at 5775 Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342.

