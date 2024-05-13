Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a house

A spacious house located at 5580 St Helena Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,465-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on April 24, 2024.

The $1,195,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house provides an attached three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot measures 2.0-acre and features a pool.

