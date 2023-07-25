Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a quadruplex

The spacious property located at 2503 Kenton Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 3,156 square feet. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and four baths. Situated on a spacious 10,018-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

