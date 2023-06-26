Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 3145 Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,648-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on June 7, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $453 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,621-square-foot home at 2053 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,764-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,502-square-foot home on Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.