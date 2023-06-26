Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 2000 East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,316-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on June 6, 2023. The $1,162,500 purchase price works out to $502 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,872-square-foot home on Siesta Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,529-square-foot home at 1834 Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Dowling Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,563-square-foot home was sold for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.