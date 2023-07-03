Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

The property located at 2410 Rancho Cabeza Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 15, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,992 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,764-square-foot home at 2209 Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hexem Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,506-square-foot home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,045-square-foot home on Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.