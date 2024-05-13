Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

768 Orchard Street (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 768 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,969-square-foot property, built in 1910, was sold on April 19, 2024, for $1,165,000, or $592 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,060-square-foot home at 824 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2023 for $605,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 877-square-foot home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $576. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In January 2023, a 1,799-square-foot home on Howard Street in Santa Rosa sold for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.