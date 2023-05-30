Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 232 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,419-square-foot property, built in 2005, was sold on May 10, 2023. The $1,195,000 purchase price works out to $494 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 2,050-square-foot home on Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $440.

A 1,211-square-foot home at 7405 Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $607,000, a price per square foot of $501.

On Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $441.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.