Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.3 million for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,842-square-foot house built in 1929 has changed hands. The historic property located at 1900 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $679 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached garage. Nestled on a generous 0.5-acre lot, the property provides abundant outdoor space including a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In June 2023, a 1,431-square-foot home on Rivera Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,772-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,966-square-foot home at 2000 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.