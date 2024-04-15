Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.3 million for a 4-bedroom home

3335 Scrub Oak Avenue (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 3335 Scrub Oak Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $1,349,000 purchase price works out to $514 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,622 square feet.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property's lot measures 0.3-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In August 2023, a 3,433-square-foot home on Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,843-square-foot home at 3207 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $855,000, a price per square foot of $464. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,248-square-foot home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.