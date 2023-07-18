Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.3 million for a single-family residence

A 2,392-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 8839 Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 28, 2023, for $1,298,000, or $543 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,712 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,665-square-foot home at 8828 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $723,000, a price per square foot of $434. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,665-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,025-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.