Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.4 million for a 3-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 2550 Barona Place in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,224-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on Aug. 14, 2023. The $1,410,000 purchase price works out to $634 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,986-square-foot home on Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,530-square-foot home at 2227 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.