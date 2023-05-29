Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.4 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 920 Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 3,145-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on May 15, 2023, for $1,390,000, or $442 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,658-square-foot home at 496 Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,215,000, a price per square foot of $457.

On Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $729,000, a price per square foot of $491.

In February 2023, a 1,466-square-foot home on Deerfield Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $484.

