Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a 3-bedroom home

725 Monroe Street (Google Street View)

The spacious historic property located at 725 Monroe Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $524 per square foot.

The house, built in 1905, has an interior space of 2,860 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached five-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,579-square-foot home at 622 Monroe Street in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wright Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,172-square-foot home was sold for $711,000, a price per square foot of $607. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In October 2023, a 1,260-square-foot home on St Helena Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $662,000, a price per square foot of $525. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.