Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a 4-bedroom home

A 3,735-square-foot house built in 1958 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 2424 Osage Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 13, 2023. The $1,466,500 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,209-square-foot home at 2591 Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,456-square-foot home was sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,663-square-foot home on Del Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.