Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a 4-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 2057 Oak Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 4,153-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on Jan. 11, 2024.

The $1,525,000 purchase price works out to $367 per square foot.

This three-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,502-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,226-square-foot home at 3315 Montecito Lane in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,520,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 3,225-square-foot home on Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,837,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.