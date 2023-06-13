Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a 4-bedroom home

A 2,568-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2929 Hartley Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 26, 2023. The $1,525,000 purchase price works out to $594 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,014-square-foot home on Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $619,000, a price per square foot of $610.

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 918-square-foot home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $670.

A 1,420-square-foot home at 3149 Fourth Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $674,500, a price per square foot of $475.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.