Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a house

The spacious property located at 5608 Newanga Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 9, 2023. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $553 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,714 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Morris East Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,060-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 3,414-square-foot home on Newanga Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $513. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,756-square-foot home at 4623 Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.