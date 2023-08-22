Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.5 million for a single-family residence

A 1,995-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The property located at 2561 Barona Place in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $1,495,000, or $749 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,530-square-foot home at 2227 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Joyce Street in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,986-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.