Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.6 million for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 1029 St Helena Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $603 per square foot.

The house, built in 2012, has an interior space of 2,697 square feet. This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,606-square-foot home on Bryden Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 3,381-square-foot home at 1818 Morley Way in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,684,000, a price per square foot of $498. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 3,124-square-foot home was sold for $1,925,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

