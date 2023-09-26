Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.6 million for a house

The spacious property located at 4501 Trenton Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 12, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $536 per square foot.

The house, built in 1949, has an interior space of 3,030 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home is equipped with a carport.

