Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.6 million for a house

A spacious house located at 965 Quietwater in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,838-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on April 3, 2023, for $1,600,000, or $564 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house includes an attached three-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Nestled on a generous 3.0-acre lot, the property provides abundant outdoor space including a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 4,875-square-foot home at 1025 Quietwater in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $2,600,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

On Linda Lane in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,874-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $574. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,676-square-foot home on Riebli Road in Santa Rosa sold for $2,175,000, a price per square foot of $813. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.