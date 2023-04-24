Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.6 million for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 3564 Foxwood Place in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2023. The $1,603,000 purchase price works out to $638 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,514 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,986-square-foot home on Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408.

A 2,523-square-foot home at 4764 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $960,000, a price per square foot of $380.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.