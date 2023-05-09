Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.7 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 1444 Nighthawk Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 3,376-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on April 18, 2023, for $1,685,000, or $499 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,299-square-foot home on Twilight Way in Santa Rosa sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $612.

A 2,182-square-foot home at 1561 Lofty Perch Place in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $934,000, a price per square foot of $428.

On Caber Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,318-square-foot home was sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $436.

