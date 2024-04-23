Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1.8 million for a house

The spacious property located at 3660 Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $1,785,000 purchase price works out to $447 per square foot.

The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 3,994 square feet.

This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 3,280-square-foot home at 3667 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2023 for $2,725,000, a price per square foot of $831. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 3,228-square-foot home on Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,499,000, a price per square foot of $464. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,428-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $494. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

