Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,838-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 2486 Chanate Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 3, 2023, for $1,022,727, or $556 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached garage. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,420-square-foot home on Sycamore Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,528-square-foot home at 2188 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,247-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.