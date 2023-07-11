Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a 3-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 5766 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,182-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on June 21, 2023, for $1,025,000, or $470 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 10,890-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In December 2022, a 2,876-square-foot home on Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Owl Hill Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,823-square-foot home was sold for $1,005,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,980-square-foot home at 5710 Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.