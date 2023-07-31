Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a house

A 1,695-square-foot house built in 1986 has changed hands. The property located at 6353 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 12, 2023, for $1,010,000, or $596 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,276 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,361-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,665-square-foot home at 328 Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,350-square-foot home on Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,040,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.