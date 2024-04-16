Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a single-family residence

4612 Glencannon Street (Google Street View)

A 1,702-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands.

The property located at 4612 Glencannon Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 29, 2024. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $588 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Morris East Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,060-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,756-square-foot home on Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,453-square-foot home at 4956 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $969,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.