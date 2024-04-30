Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a single-family residence

1439 Jahn Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1439 Jahn Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2024 for $1,002,000, or $577 per square foot.

The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,738 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.5-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.