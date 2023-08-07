Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $1 million for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 4742 Newanga Court in Santa Rosa was sold on July 19, 2023 for $1,000,000, or $393 per square foot. The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 2,543 square feet. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2023, a 2,871-square-foot home on Lucy Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,805-square-foot home at 4714 Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Michigan Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,236-square-foot home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.