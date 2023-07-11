Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $2.5 million for a house

A spacious house located at 4737 Pressley Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,572-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on June 26, 2023. The $2,450,000 purchase price works out to $953 per square foot. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property encompasses a generous 2.0-acre of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.