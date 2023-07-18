Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $2 million for a 4-bedroom home

A 3,139-square-foot house built in 2017 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 1598 Grayhawk Place in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023. The $2,000,000 purchase price works out to $637 per square foot. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the home includes an attached three-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 0.4-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Lofty Perch Place in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $934,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 3,376-square-foot home at 1444 Nighthawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,685,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 3,655-square-foot home on Sunhawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,568,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.