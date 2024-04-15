Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $3.3 million for a house

The property located at 4647 Wallace Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 25, 2024 for $3,280,000, or $1,698 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,932 square feet.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 9.1-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.