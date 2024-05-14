Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $450,000 for a house

A house located at 5400 Foothill Ranch Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,565-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on April 24, 2024, for $450,000, or $288 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property sits on a 6.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Idlewood Drive in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 3,514-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 1,932-square-foot home on Wallace Road in Santa Rosa sold for $3,280,000, a price per square foot of $1,698. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.