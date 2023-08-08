Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $452,000 for a single-family home

A 1,975-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 2325 Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023, for $452,000, or $229 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Maria Luz Court in Santa Rosa sold for $731,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Juanita Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,433-square-foot home was sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,148-square-foot home at 2390 Julio Lane in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.