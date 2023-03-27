Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $494,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 764-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 2650 Victoria Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Jan. 11, 2023. The $494,000 purchase price works out to $647 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,047-square-foot home at 519 Pinewood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $597.

On Leo Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,873-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $366.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.