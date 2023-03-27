Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $510,000 for a historic 3-bedroom home

The historic property located at 851 McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 1, 2023 for $510,000, or $506 per square foot. The house, built in 1918, has an interior space of 1,008 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,603-square-foot home at 1117 Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $480,000, a price per square foot of $299.

On Janero Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,070-square-foot home was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $519.

In January 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $513.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.