Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $515,000 for a 3-bedroom home

928 Aston Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 928 Aston Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024.

The $515,000 purchase price works out to $373 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,382 square feet.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,130 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In January 2024, a 1,015-square-foot home on Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,015-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,353-square-foot home at 1316 Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

