Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $525,000 for a single-family home

6565 Stone Bridge Road (Google Street View)

The property located at 6565 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024 for $525,000, or $375 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,400 square feet.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,400 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,659-square-foot home at 6555 Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $497. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 1,684-square-foot home on Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

