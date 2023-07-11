Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $530,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,605-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located at 3535 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023. The $530,000 purchase price works out to $330 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 9,583 square feet of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Sidney Square in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,702-square-foot home was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,425-square-foot home on Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 3136 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.