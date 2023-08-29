Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $535,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,278-square-foot house built in 1949 has changed hands. The property located at 1132 Janero Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $535,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,070-square-foot home at 1903 Janero Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $555,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,674-square-foot home on Comalli Street in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Kenmore Lane in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,310-square-foot home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.