Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $540,000 for a single-family residence

971 Santa Ana Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 971 Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Jan. 9, 2024.

The $540,000 purchase price works out to $532 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,015 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Payson Way in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,284-square-foot home was sold for $568,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 1,106-square-foot home on Santa Barbara Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,353-square-foot home at 1316 Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.