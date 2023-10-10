Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $550,000 for a 3-bedroom home

264 Anteeo Way (Google Street View)

A 1,270-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands.

The property located at 264 Anteeo Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 22, 2023, for $550,000, or $433 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,476-square-foot home on Newton Street in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,106-square-foot home at 130 Gio Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $590,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Todd Road in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.