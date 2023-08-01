Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $560,000 for a condominium

A condominium located at 1358 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,621-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on July 14, 2023, for $560,000, or $345 per square foot. The layout of this condominium includes three bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the home comes with a single carport. The property sits on an 870-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.